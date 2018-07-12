Cruz Endorses Cornyn In Re-Election Bid

Senator Ted Cruz is endorsing fellow Texas Senator John Cornyn for re-election. The Republicans appeared in a video together today where Cruz said they are a strong team and want to keep working together.

Cornyn says he and Cruz want to make the U.S. look more like Texas and he’s proud to have his support. Cornyn is running for a fourth term in 2020. Cruz didn’t endorse Cornyn in his 2014 run for re-election saying he preferred to stay neutral. Cornyn did endorse Cruz against Democrat Beto O’Rourke earlier this year.