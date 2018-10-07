Home WORLD Cuba Unfreezing Growth Of Private Tourism Businesses
Cuba Unfreezing Growth Of Private Tourism Businesses
WORLD
0

Cuba Unfreezing Growth Of Private Tourism Businesses

0
0
105320754-1531232779735gettyimages-629477960.530×298
now viewing

Cuba Unfreezing Growth Of Private Tourism Businesses

5b44dbf7706b6.image
now playing

Remains Of WWII Soldier From Texas, 19, Buried In Dallas

hit and run-1
now playing

Authorities Search For Driver In Deadly Hit And Run

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Ex-Judge Delgado Pleads Not Guilty To Superceding Charges

800
now playing

European Exporters In China Shift Trade To Avoid US Tariffs

WireAP_3633a8d61dca4d1fbb977224faa9969d_12x5_992
now playing

China's Xi Pledges Billions In Loans, Aid To Arab Nations

index
now playing

UK Prime Minister Fights To Stop Cabinet Exodus Over Brexit

familiesAP_18190812214229
now playing

Dozens Of Immigrant Children Will Be Reunited With Parents

WireAP_06fca5502b384377bd29660bbec1a77d_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Picks Kavanaugh, A GOP Favorite, For Supreme Court

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

Aviation Crash Virginia
now playing

Police: Pilot's Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

(AP) – The Cuban government will allow new restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts and transportation businesses by the end of the year, reopening the most vibrant sectors of the private economy after freezing growth for more than a year.

The government is unveiling a set of new regulations Tuesday meant to control the growth of tourism-related private businesses and collect more tax revenue from them. Private restaurants and bed-and-breakfasts boomed after U.S.-Cuba normalization in 2014 prompted rapid growth in tourism to Cuba.

Tax evasion and purchase of stolen state materials also boomed in the mostly cash-based private hospitality sector. Among other measures, the new regulations announced Tuesday require private businesses to move all their revenue through state-run bank accounts. Cuba froze new licenses for restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts and other key business in August 2017.

No related posts.

Related Posts
800

European Exporters In China Shift Trade To Avoid US Tariffs

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_3633a8d61dca4d1fbb977224faa9969d_12x5_992

China’s Xi Pledges Billions In Loans, Aid To Arab Nations

Roxanne Garcia 0
index

UK Prime Minister Fights To Stop Cabinet Exodus Over Brexit

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video