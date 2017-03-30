Cuban Gets 11 Years In US Prison In Credit Card Fraud Case

(AP) – Authorities say a Cuban man who ran an international online credit card fraud operation must serve more than 11 years in a U.S. prison. Jorge Ernesto Blanco-Rodriguez of Havana was sentenced Thursday in McAllen. The 43-year-old Cuban and Spanish citizen pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Blanco-Rodriguez, who possessed about 12,000 stolen credit and debit card numbers for sale, must also pay more than $600,000 in restitution. The Texas-based investigation began when authorities arrested two Mexican nationals for credit card fraud. Search warrants were carried out, leading to Blanco-Rodriguez.

Officials say Blanco-Rodriguez, whose operation was based in Cuba, was arrested in July 2015 in Miami while traveling to Florida to visit family. He’s expected to be deported following release from a U.S. prison.