Home LOCAL Cuban Gets 11 Years In US Prison In Credit Card Fraud Case
Cuban Gets 11 Years In US Prison In Credit Card Fraud Case
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Cuban Gets 11 Years In US Prison In Credit Card Fraud Case

0
0
CREDIT CARD FRAUD
now viewing

Cuban Gets 11 Years In US Prison In Credit Card Fraud Case

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Hold Steady At $2.11 Gallon

child-abuse
now playing

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputy Suspended Amid Child Abuse Allegation

SEAN SPICER
now playing

White House Invites Lawmakers To See Intelligence Material

Khalid Masood
now playing

Coroner: London Attacker Killed By Gunshot Wound To Chest

ISIS SYMBOL FLAG
now playing

IS Claims Deadly Mid-March Suicide Attack In Damascus

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Wife Of Former State Official Killed In Wreck Near Los Fresnos

BUS CRASH VAN CRASH NEW BRAUNFELS BAPTIST CHURCH
now playing

Families Of Crash Victims Gathered To Grieve

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Speaker Shares Trump Criticism Of Freedom Caucus

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Most Disapprove Of Trump, Except On Economy

Expert Says Russians Targeted GOP Candidates

(AP) – Authorities say a Cuban man who ran an international online credit card fraud operation must serve more than 11 years in a U.S. prison.   Jorge Ernesto Blanco-Rodriguez of Havana was sentenced Thursday in McAllen. The 43-year-old Cuban and Spanish citizen pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Blanco-Rodriguez, who possessed about 12,000 stolen credit and debit card numbers for sale, must also pay more than $600,000 in restitution.   The Texas-based investigation began when authorities arrested two Mexican nationals for credit card fraud. Search warrants were carried out, leading to Blanco-Rodriguez.

Officials say Blanco-Rodriguez, whose operation was based in Cuba, was arrested in July 2015 in Miami while traveling to Florida to visit family.   He’s expected to be deported following release from a U.S. prison.

Related posts:

  1. Former Prison Guard Now A Prison Inmate
  2. Search For Missing San Benito Family Moves Across The Border
  3. Woman Gets 15-Year-Term For Making Child Porn
  4. 2 Brothers Arrested Over 2 Fatally Shot At Houston Complex
Related Posts
child-abuse

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspended Amid Child Abuse Allegation

jsalinas 0
FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH

Wife Of Former State Official Killed In Wreck Near Los Fresnos

jsalinas 0
BUS CRASH VAN CRASH NEW BRAUNFELS BAPTIST CHURCH

Families Of Crash Victims Gathered To Grieve

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video