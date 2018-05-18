Home TRENDING Cuban Media: Boeing 737 Crashes
Cuban Media: Boeing 737 Crashes
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Cuban Media: Boeing 737 Crashes

0
0
CUBA-AIR-ACCIDENT
now viewing

Cuban Media: Boeing 737 Crashes

Tropical Coverage 2018 – 799×417
now playing

Tropical Coverage 2018

FLAGS AT HALF STAFF
now playing

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

SANTA FE SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Sophomore Baseball Player Wounded In School Shooting

Dimitrios Pagourtzis
now playing

Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene
now playing

TX Gov: Don't Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack

donna_isd_lawsuit_3
now playing

Donna School District Says 2 Staffers On Administrative Leave

santa fe school shooting
now playing

UPDATE: 10 Killed In Texas HS Attack

17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis
now playing

AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed

HAWAII VOLCANO ASHES
now playing

Light Coats Of Gritty Ash Fall Near Erupting Hawaii Volcano

Judge Aaron Persky
now playing

AP Exclusive: California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets

(AP) – A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday with 104 passengers and nine crew aboard, coming to rest in a farm field where firefighters sprayed the charred fuselage with hoses. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Officials said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin when it crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

The plane lay in a field of yuca-root plants and appeared heavily damaged and burnt. Firefighters were trying to extinguish its smoldering remains. Government officials including President Miguel Diaz-Canel rushed to the site, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances. Residents of the rural area said they had seen some survivors being taken away in ambulances.

A military officer who declined to provide his name to reporters said that there appeared to have been only three survivors in critical condition, but other officials declined to confirm that figure.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems. Cuba’s First Vice-President, Salvador Valdes Mesa, met Thursday with Cubana officials to discuss improvements in its heavily criticized service.

Related posts:

  1. S. Korea Downplays Pyongyang’s Threats To Cancel Talks
  2. Report: Trump Administration To Hold Immigrant Kids On Texas Military Bases
  3. Ammo Box Falls From Military Chopper, Crashes Into School
  4. Police: Mom Apparently Jumps To Death With 7-Year-Old Son
Related Posts
FLAGS AT HALF STAFF

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

jsalinas 0
Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

jsalinas 0
Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene

TX Gov: Don’t Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video