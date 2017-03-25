Home TEXAS Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy
Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy
TEXAS
0

Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy

0
0
cuban+flag
now viewing

Cubans Say They Entered US Before End Of Immigration Policy

breana-talbot
now playing

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

326b586b-1afb-4b02-aea3-73d4311b12b4-large16x9_1280x960_70323B00ILQGT
now playing

Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home

murder
now playing

Brothers In Texas Get Life In Prison For 3 Mexico Killings

University+of+Texas+UT+Tower+03
now playing

Survey: 15 Percent Of Women On UT Campus Report Being Raped

f-blogger-a-20170326-870×604
now playing

US Immigration Judge Grants Asylum To Singapore Teen Blogger

debbiereynoldscarriefisher
now playing

Public Memorial Service To Honor Fisher And Reynolds

untitled
now playing

Police: Florida Man Cited For Eating Pancakes In The Street

Health_Overhaul_States_20294
now playing

Many Governors Welcome Demise Of GOP Health Care Bill

Joker_Outfit-Arrest_15514
now playing

Man Carrying A Sword, Dressed As Joker Arrested In Virginia

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill's Failure

(AP) – A group of 11 Cuban immigrants being detained in South Texas are fighting deportation after alleging they were wrongly turned away while trying to enter the United States just before a longstanding immigration policy was rescinded that had allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident.

Jorge Rivera, an attorney for the immigrants, says his clients should be allowed to enter the country because they reached U.S. soil just before President Barack Obama announced the end to the policy on the afternoon of Jan. 12.

The Cuban immigrants are being held at two detention centers in Laredo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rick Pauza said he couldn’t immediately comment Friday as he was still gathering information about the case.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Administration Approves Keystone XL Pipeline
  2. UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill
  3. Many Governors Welcome Demise Of GOP Health Care Bill
  4. Maryland High School Thrust Into Immigration Debate
Related Posts
breana-talbot

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

Danny Castillon 0
326b586b-1afb-4b02-aea3-73d4311b12b4-large16x9_1280x960_70323B00ILQGT

Texas Police Chief Suspended After Chase, Standoff At Home

Danny Castillon 0
murder

Brothers In Texas Get Life In Prison For 3 Mexico Killings

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video