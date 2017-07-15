Cuba’s Raul Castro Dismisses Harsher US Tone Under Trump

(AP) – Cuban President Raul Castro is denouncing the tougher line on relations with Havana adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Castro told the National Assembly on Friday that any strategy that seeks to “destroy the revolution” through pressure will fail. He also rejected any of what he called “lessons” on human rights from the U.S. He said his government was willing to continue talks on the normalization of relations that began in December 2014 under President Barack Obama.

His comments were his first on the announcement by Trump of a tougher line toward the Castro government. There were echoes of the harsh rhetoric of the past.

Trump retained elements of Obama reforms but his administration has tightened restrictions on travel and employed harsh rhetoric on human rights.