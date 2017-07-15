Home WORLD Cuba’s Raul Castro Dismisses Harsher US Tone Under Trump
Cuba’s Raul Castro Dismisses Harsher US Tone Under Trump
WORLD
0

Cuba’s Raul Castro Dismisses Harsher US Tone Under Trump

0
0
Raúl_Castro,_July_2012_jpeg
now viewing

Cuba’s Raul Castro Dismisses Harsher US Tone Under Trump

John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell
now playing

Cornyn Optimistic GOP Will Have Votes To OK Health Overhaul

Election Governor Texas
now playing

Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet

APTOPIX Honolulu Apartment Fire
now playing

Honolulu High-Rise Fire Leaves 3 Dead

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Pilot, Passenger Identified In East Texas Plane Crash

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Texas Gov. Abbott Begins Re-Election Bid With No Rivals Yet

IBM
now playing

IBM Lobbies Against Texas 'bathroom bill'

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz
now playing

2 Men Charged In Killings Of 4 Missing Men

NO WHINNING POPE DOOR MESSAGE
now playing

No Whining: Pope's Humor Intact Despite Rough Few Weeks

Raymond Licon Jr.
now playing

Police: Texas Officer Argued On Phone As Son Drowned In Tub

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

(AP) – Cuban President Raul Castro is denouncing the tougher line on relations with Havana adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Castro told the National Assembly on Friday that any strategy that seeks to “destroy the revolution” through pressure will fail. He also rejected any of what he called “lessons” on human rights from the U.S. He said his government was willing to continue talks on the normalization of relations that began in December 2014 under President Barack Obama.
His comments were his first on the announcement by Trump of a tougher line toward the Castro government. There were echoes of the harsh rhetoric of the past.
Trump retained elements of Obama reforms but his administration has tightened restrictions on travel and employed harsh rhetoric on human rights.

Related posts:

  1. Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents
  2. The Latest: Trump Applauds French Military In Parade
  3. Judge In Hawaii Hands Trump Latest Defeat On Travel Ban
  4. Schiff Calls New Details ‘disturbing’
Related Posts
NO WHINNING POPE DOOR MESSAGE

No Whining: Pope’s Humor Intact Despite Rough Few Weeks

jsalinas 0
JERUSALEM SHRINE REMAINS CLOSED

Jerusalem Shrine To Remain Closed After Attack

jsalinas 0
ed61a20692644254a9e6e99160892529-780×490

Gasoline Thieves Are Out Of Control – And Deadly – In Mexico

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video