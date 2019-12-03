Cuellar: Latest Migrant Care Reimbursement List Includes McAllen

There’s word the city of McAllen has been approved for federal reimbursement for the humanitarian care it has provided to asylum-seeking migrants this year.

The McAllen Monitor reports the word comes from South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, who says McAllen will receive a little more than $109,000. McAllen had missed out on the first round of funding, which totaled $25 million and was distributed in October by the government’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. One million of that was dispersed to the Rio Grande Valley, with the biggest share going to Catholic Charities which has spearheaded the humanitarian care since Central American migrants began arriving in large numbers in 2014.

While McAllen has been assured of receiving some of the latest round of funding, there’s been no word as to when the money will be in hand.