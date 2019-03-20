Cuellar’s Funding Efforts Net 2 New Immigration Judges

Funding that came from the efforts of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar is allowing the government to hire two new immigration judges.

Melissa Joy García and Elizabeth Martínez who both hail from Cuellar’s district in Laredo are now sworn into office. For now the new immigration judges are assigned to federal government detention centers in Harlingen and Dilley where they will work to thin out the burgeoning immigration case load.

Cuellar says he is hopeful his plans soon come to fruition to have several immigration judges assigned to Laredo where there currently are none.