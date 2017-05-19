Home NATIONAL Cummings Wants WH Documents On Russia Meeting
Cummings Wants WH Documents On Russia Meeting
(AP) – The senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee says the panel should request White House documents related to the May 10 Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian officials – and subpoena them if necessary.

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump told the Russians that recently fired FBI Director James Comey was a “nut job” whose ouster relieved “great pressure” on him.

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings called Trump’s reported comment “astonishing and extremely troubling.”  Cummings said the committee’s GOP chairman, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, “should … have his subpoena pen ready” to obtain any White House documents related to Trump’s meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador.

Chaffetz has scheduled a hearing on Comey’s firing next Wednesday, although it’s not clear if Comey will testify.

