Cuomo: Protesters Have ‘civic duty’ To Get Virus Tested

(AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd have a “civic duty” to be tested for the coronavirus. Cuomo is concerned that people packing in tightly for demonstrations could lead to more COVID-19 cases.

Cuomo was particularly concerned about nightly mass demonstrations in New York City, which is poised to relax some economic restrictions. Fewer people in the state are being hospitalized for COVID-19 and the daily death toll was 52 on Wednesday, compared to almost 800 at the peak of the outbreak.