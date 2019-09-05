Curfew Clampdown Back In Effect In San Benito

A juvenile curfew is being put back in place in San Benito. City commissioners have voted to re-impose the nighttime curfew that they let expire two years ago.

The ordinance prohibits kids under 17 from being on the streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays and from 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekends. Violations could lead to a $500 fine against both the teenager and his or her parents.

Commissioner Tony Gonzalez urged the curfew be reinstated, saying gang activity in San Benito remains a problem.

The vote comes about 6 months after neighboring Harlingen decided to put its curfew back into effect.