City officials in Brownsville have implemented a curfew over renewed coronavirus fears.

The city commissioners voted Monday in favor of imposing the curfew citywide. It goes into effect at 12:01-a.m. Wednesday and thereafter will be from 10:00-p.m. to 6:00-a.m. for those under 18 and from 11:00-p.m. to 5:00-a.m. for those 18 and older. A mandatory facemask order was also decided on yesterday.