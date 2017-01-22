Home NATIONAL Current, Former Major Leaguers Die In Dominican Crashes
(AP) – Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it’s not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of the capital.

Both Ventura and Marte were part of the Dominican winter league team Aguilas Cibaenas, though neither was playing this season.

Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed the death of Ventura, whose arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title. He was 25.

