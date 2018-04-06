Home NATIONAL Curry Sets Finals Record, Warriors Win 122-103
(AP) – Stephen Curry made an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead Golden State to a 122-103 victory over Cleveland and a 2-0 lead.
Curry hit five 3s in the fourth quarter as the Warriors turned it into a romp after the Cavaliers were within seven points early in the period.
He passed Ray Allen, who made eight 3s in a 2010 game, and also moved ahead of LeBron James into the career lead with 90 3-pointers in the NBA Finals.
James finished with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

