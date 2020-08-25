Customs Agents Arrest 2 On Prescription Drug Smuggling Charges

Customs agents at the Progreso port of entry arrest two on prescription drug smuggling charges. The Brownsville Herald reported Monday that agents sent Izaak Ramon for secondary inspection Saturday afternoon when his story about where he had been in Mexico didn’t make sense.

Agents found nearly 500-pills of oxycodone and hydrodocone pain killers hidden in his crotch area. Chappell Rayford was waiting outside the port of entry for Ramon, exchanging text messages with him during the inspection. He was also arrested and is suspected of being Ramon’s accomplice.