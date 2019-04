A lot of methamphetamine is never reaching Texas streets after a major bust at a Brownsville port of entry.

Customs and Border Protection agents found a huge quantity of meth during a vehicle inspection at the Veterans International Bridge. The report this weekend says a week ago Saturday, the bust happened when a vehicle from Matamoros was on its way into the U.S.

More than 100 pounds of drugs were seized with an estimated street value of just under two-million-dollars.