Customs And Border Protection Agents Training Together With U.S. Military Near Border
Personnel with Customs and Border Protection are in training with members of the U.S. military near the border. The activity includes patrols on horseback and with military vehicles near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge.
The move comes in preparation for the anticipated arrival of an influx of Central American migrants who are travelling northward through Mexico. Some of the groups reached Mexico City this week.