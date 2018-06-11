Home LOCAL Customs And Border Protection Agents Training Together With U.S. Military Near Border
Customs And Border Protection Agents Training Together With U.S. Military Near Border
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Customs And Border Protection Agents Training Together With U.S. Military Near Border

0
0
military training along the border
now viewing

Customs And Border Protection Agents Training Together With U.S. Military Near Border

DEATH PENALTY
now playing

Death Sentence For Sex Offender Who Killed Prison Officer

DONALD TRUMP AND SEAN HANNITY
now playing

Fox News Doesn't Condone Hannity Appearance With Trump

CESAR SAYOC PIPE BOMB DUDE
now playing

Pipe Bombs Suspect Held Without Bail

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Closes Out Furious Campaign Effort With Missouri Rally

IRAN FLAG
now playing

Russia Says US Sanctions On Iran 'illegitimate'

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala
now playing

Central America Leaders Want Probe Of Caravans

ALAMODOME
now playing

Owner Of Company That Cleaned Alamodome Sentenced In Scam

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Elections Official Resigns After Berating Voter

veterans day
now playing

State Parks Offer Free Admission This Weekend To Commemorate Veterans Day

donna texas makeshift military camp
now playing

Makeshift Military Base Set Up Near Donna Bridge

Personnel with Customs and Border Protection are in training with members of the U.S. military near the border. The activity includes patrols on horseback and with military vehicles near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge.

The move comes in preparation for the anticipated arrival of an influx of Central American migrants who are travelling northward through Mexico. Some of the groups reached Mexico City this week.

Related posts:

  1. Makeshift Military Base Set Up Near Donna Bridge
  2. More Protection: UN Says Earth’s Ozone Layer Is Healing
  3. Trucker Arrested In Military Highway Death Of Bicyclist
  4. Troop Deployment Creates Tense Atmosphere On US Border
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND SEAN HANNITY

Fox News Doesn’t Condone Hannity Appearance With Trump

jsalinas 0
Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala

Central America Leaders Want Probe Of Caravans

jsalinas 0
donna texas makeshift military camp

Makeshift Military Base Set Up Near Donna Bridge

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video