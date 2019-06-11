Customs Contractor Reports Border Crosser Data Breach

Customs and Border Protection officials say one of its contractors is reporting a data breach. The statement Monday says the contractor manages the system used at ports of entry to take images of vehicle license plates and the faces of border crossers inside the vehicles and on foot.

The CBP found out on May 31st that some of the data which normally is only in the hands of the federal government was transferred to the contractor’s network. The network was then the subject of a malicious attack and data breach involving just under one-hundred-thousand vehicles and the faces of border crossers.