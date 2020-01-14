LOCAL

Customs Make Huge Cocaine Bust At Pharr Bridge

Customs officers made a huge drug bust at the Pharr International Bridge. A Customs and Border Protection statement says the incident happened Sunday during an inspection of a tractor trailer at a cargo area on the bridge port of entry.

A scan of the contents which was a load of vegetables revealed the trailer also contained 80-packages that had cocaine weighing 200-pounds. The truck and cargo were seized.

The drugs have an estimated street value of one-point-five-million-dollars. There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed in the case.

