Home NATIONAL Customs Officers Searching More Travelers’ Devices
Customs Officers Searching More Travelers’ Devices
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Customs Officers Searching More Travelers’ Devices

0
0
US CUSTOMES AND BORDER PROTECTION DEVICE SEARCHES
now viewing

Customs Officers Searching More Travelers’ Devices

PET of the Week.00_46_01_18.Still014
now playing

Dumpling #POTW Dec. 10

OHIO FIRE KILLED 5 CHILREN
now playing

Coroner IDs 5 Children Killed In Ohio House Fire

SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200
now playing

Justices Won't Hear States' Appeal Over Planned Parenthood

RADIATION NUCLEAR WASTE
now playing

Trump Plan To Reclassify Nuke Waste Alarms Environmentalists

James Alex Fields Jr.
now playing

Defense Says Fields Has History Of Mental Issues

President Trump Meets With Steel And Aluminum Manufacturing Industry Leaders Announcing New Tariffs
now playing

Dem: Illegal Payments 'impeachable offense' If Trump Ordered

BREXIT
now playing

EU Official: Bloc Won't Renegotiate Brexit Deal

Lihui Liu
now playing

Lawyer: Mom Accused In Son's Decapitation 'mentally ill'

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

7-Year-Old Boy Injured During Drive-By Shooting

Santa-Fe-school-shooting-9-MGN
now playing

School District's Enrollment Drops After Mass Shooting

(AP) – A new watchdog report has found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are searching the electronic devices of travelers more often, and are not always following proper protocol.

The report made public Monday found there were 29,000 devices searched at a port of entry in budget year 2017, up from 18,400 the year before. It’s less than 1 percent of all travelers who came through a port of entry.   Officers are allowed to look through devices of travelers referred for a secondary inspection.

Homeland Security’s watchdog found searches were not properly documented, and some of the devices were not taken offline, in violation of procedures that say officers can search the physical device but not what’s on a traveler’s cloud network.

No related posts.

Related Posts
OHIO FIRE KILLED 5 CHILREN

Coroner IDs 5 Children Killed In Ohio House Fire

jsalinas 0
SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200

Justices Won’t Hear States’ Appeal Over Planned Parenthood

jsalinas 0
RADIATION NUCLEAR WASTE

Trump Plan To Reclassify Nuke Waste Alarms Environmentalists

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video