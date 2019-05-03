CVS To Close 2 Stores In The Valley

There are going to be two less CVS stores in the Rio Grande Valley. The retail pharmacy giant is closing almost four dozen stores across the country – including eight in Texas, and two in the Valley – stores that CVS says are underperforming.

Locally, CVS is closing the doors to its Brownsville store at 1454 Central Boulevard, along with its store in Rio Grande City. In a statement, CVS says it is closing 46 stores nationwide to focus less on retail and more on in-store health care services.