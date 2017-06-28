Home WORLD Cyberattackers Made Only $10,000
(AP) – Whoever is behind the global cyberattack centered on Ukraine, they’ve made $10,000.  More than 24 hours after a new form of malicious software caused widespread disruption in Ukraine and grabbed headlines around the world, the hackers have nearly gathered 4 bitcoin, worth just over $10,000 at current prices, according to the attackers’ publicly available bitcoin wallet.

It’s a relatively meager haul given the virulence of the malware outbreak, and some researchers are citing it as further evidence that the cyberattack was intended not to make money but to send a message.

Ransomware, which has been powered by the growth of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, is a fast-growing and lucrative market for cybercriminals. It works by scrambling computers’ data, only unscrambling it in return for money.

But Matthieu Suiche, founder of Dubai-based Comae Technologies, said in a blog post that the engineering of the bug suggested that those behind it had no intention of ever retrieving the data, even if they were paid. In other words, he said in a telephone interview, the ransom demand was “a mega-diversion.”

