Home WORLD Cypriots Protest Israel’s Actions In Gaza
Cypriots Protest Israel’s Actions In Gaza
WORLD
0

Cypriots Protest Israel’s Actions In Gaza

0
0
PALESTINIAN AND CYPRUS PROTESTING
now viewing

Cypriots Protest Israel’s Actions In Gaza

SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
now playing

More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver

FILE PHOTO – Margarita Zavala, lawyer and member of National Action Party (PAN), speaks during Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City
now playing

Independent Candidate, Ex-1st Lady Zavala Leaves Mexico Race

keyboard computer
now playing

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

TEXAS
now playing

Texas House Seeks To Curb Sexual Harassment In Legislature

DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN STORMY DANIELS
now playing

Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Local Zika Grads To Be Recognized

atv on beach
now playing

ATV's, Off-Road Vehicles No Longer Allowed On Boca Chica

STABBING
now playing

Woman Jailed Without Bond After Attack On Child

DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now playing

Trump: US Hasn't Been Notified About Threat To Cancel Summit

(AP) – More than 200 Palestinian and Cypriot left-wing protesters staged a peaceful march to the Israeli Embassy in the Cypriot capital to condemn what they say is Israel’s aggression against Palestinians and the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Riot police cordoned off all access to the Israeli embassy. Protesters gathered nearby holding Palestinian flags and placards reading “Jerusalem will always be the capital of Palestine.”

Speaking earlier, Communist-rooted AKEL party leader Andros Kyprianou denounced what he called Israel’s “murderous violence.” He said the U.S. Embassy move has undermined any chance for peace in the Middle East.

Nearly 60 Palestinian demonstrators were killed by Israeli fire during protests on the Gaza border this week.  Kyprianou also condemned the U.S. for offering “cover” to Israel’s actions. He criticized the European Union for not taking a strong stance against Israel and added that his party would break off relations with both the Israeli and U.S. embassies.

Related posts:

  1. Cruz Applauds U.S. Embassy Move
  2. Iranian President Condemns Gaza Killings
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
Related Posts
FILE PHOTO – Margarita Zavala, lawyer and member of National Action Party (PAN), speaks during Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City

Independent Candidate, Ex-1st Lady Zavala Leaves Mexico Race

jsalinas 0
Mohammad-Javad-Zarif-Boris-Johnson-Jean-Yves-Le-Drian-Heiko-Maas-Federica-Mogherin-650×360

EU Official Insists Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Prevail

Roxanne Garcia 0
Muslim Ramadan Preps – AP Photo

Millions Of Muslims Prepare For Start Of Fasting In Ramadan

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video