Cypriots Protest Israel’s Actions In Gaza

(AP) – More than 200 Palestinian and Cypriot left-wing protesters staged a peaceful march to the Israeli Embassy in the Cypriot capital to condemn what they say is Israel’s aggression against Palestinians and the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Riot police cordoned off all access to the Israeli embassy. Protesters gathered nearby holding Palestinian flags and placards reading “Jerusalem will always be the capital of Palestine.”

Speaking earlier, Communist-rooted AKEL party leader Andros Kyprianou denounced what he called Israel’s “murderous violence.” He said the U.S. Embassy move has undermined any chance for peace in the Middle East.

Nearly 60 Palestinian demonstrators were killed by Israeli fire during protests on the Gaza border this week. Kyprianou also condemned the U.S. for offering “cover” to Israel’s actions. He criticized the European Union for not taking a strong stance against Israel and added that his party would break off relations with both the Israeli and U.S. embassies.