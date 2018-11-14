Home WORLD D-Day For May As She Seeks Backing For Draft Brexit Deal
D-Day For May As She Seeks Backing For Draft Brexit Deal
(AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to face her divided Cabinet in a bid to win support for a draft Brexit deal with the European Union.
Negotiators from the two sides have reached agreement on divorce terms, including a plan to resolve the key issue of the Irish border.
But pro-Brexit lawmakers in May’s divided Conservative Party are angry, saying the agreement will leave Britain tethered to the EU after it departs in March.Failure to secure Cabinet backing will leave May’s leadership in doubt and the Brexit process in chaos.
If Cabinet supports the deal Wednesday, it needs approval from the EU at a summit in the next few weeks. Then May will need to win backing from Parliament, where pro-Brexit and pro-EU legislators alike are threatening to oppose it.

