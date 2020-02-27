TEXAS

DA: 69 Convicted On Possible False Evidence By Ex-Texas Cop

(AP) – Prosecutors say they believe 69 additional individuals might have been convicted on what they allege to be false evidence from an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a 2019 deadly drug raid.

The announcement on Wednesday by authorities comes after judges earlier this month declared innocent two brothers who had been convicted based on testimony from ex-Houston officer Gerald Goines. His work has come under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid.

Goines’ attorney says the announcement by Ogg’s office was a way to “poison” potential jurors in Goines’ case and for Ogg to promote herself ahead of a hotly contested Democratic primary on Tuesday.

