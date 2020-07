Protesters march past the police department in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Monday, July 13, 2020, to demand accountability from police after video emerged of an officer placing his knee on a man's head and neck area outside a hospital. Police have launched an internal probe. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam)

A Pennsylvania prosecutor has determined that a police officer was justified when he pressed his knee into a man’s head while restraining him outside a hospital. District Attorney Jim Martin released his findings on Friday. He says Allentown police used reasonable force to restrain the man, who was agitated, obviously intoxicated and posing a danger to himself and others. The July 11 incident was caught on video and generated allegations of police brutality.