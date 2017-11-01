Home TEXAS DA: Probe Of Texas House Member To Go Before Grand Jury
DA: Probe Of Texas House Member To Go Before Grand Jury
DA: Probe Of Texas House Member To Go Before Grand Jury

DA: Probe Of Texas House Member To Go Before Grand Jury

(AP) — Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore says she will present findings of an ethics investigation of Texas House member Dawnna Dukes to a grand jury.  KXAN-TV reports Moore will present the findings on Jan. 17.  Former aides have alleged Dukes required them to do personal projects and errands. Her state-reimbursed expenses also have been questioned.  Dukes told KXAN-TV on Tuesday that she’s done nothing wrong.

Dukes had said in September she’d quit after the November election, blaming injuries in a 2013 car accident for missing most of the 2015 legislative session.  But she changed her mind earlier this month.  The Austin Democrat, first elected in 1994, is among the legislature’s longest-serving Democrats.

