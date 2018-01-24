Home NATIONAL DA Seeks To Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Kept Captive
DA Seeks To Bar Parents From Contacting 13 Kids Kept Captive
(AP) – California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children and shackling them to beds for months at a time from contacting the victims.

The court proceeding is the latest step by authorities to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children. The siblings, between 2 and 29 years old, were rescued from their filthy home in Perris on Jan. 14.  Riverside County prosecutors are seeking a protective order prohibiting the Turpins from having any contact with their children.

The case has attention from around the world. About 20 people from across the U.S have offered to take the seven adult children and six minors and keep them together.  David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges.

