NATIONAL

Daimler Reaches Deals To Settle US Diesel Emissions Claims

By 129 views
0
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 file photo Ola Kaellenius, CEO of the car manufacturer Mercedes, stands next to a 'Vision EQS' car at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, issues fourth-quarter and full year earnings and provides business update at news conference. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

(AP) — The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars says it has reached agreements in principle to settle U.S. claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over $2.2 billion. Daimler AG said Thursday that the agreement with various U.S. authorities concerns civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel cars and vans. It said the civil cases related to a class action lawsuit pending before the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. The company says the settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion, while the civil suit will incur a charge of about $700 million. Like rival Volkswagen and other automakers, Daimler was caught advertising lower emissions for diesel vehicles than they actually produced.

Georgia Governor To Drop Lawsuit Over Atlanta Mask Mandate

Previous article

Trump Opposes Postal Money That Would Help Vote-By-Mail

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL