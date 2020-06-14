Dallas Agrees To Temporary Ban On Less-Lethal Police Weapons

(AP) – Dallas officials have agreed to a 90-day ban on the use against demonstrators of such weapons as tear gas and other less-lethal police crowd-control weapons.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay approved late Thursday a consent decree in which Dallas police agree not to use against peaceful demonstrators smoke bombs, flashbangs, pepperballs, Mace or other chemical agents. They also agree to not fire such impact projectiles as rubber bullets, bean bags or sponges.

Tasia Williams and Vincent Doyle sued the city and police after police rubber bullets injured them during two separate Black Lives Matter marches in Dallas.