Boy Fits In Washing Machine, Then Can’t Get Out

(AP) – A 13-year-old suburban Dallas boy playing around at home with some friends decided to see if he could fit in a washing machine.  Turns out he could.  But then he couldn’t get out.  His parents wound up calling firefighters in Plano.

Fire department spokeswoman Peggy Harrell tells The Dallas Morning News firefighters were able to remove the top from the washer and pull out the boy. He wasn’t hurt.  The fire department, in a tweet about the Saturday rescue, calls it “extreme #springcleaning.”

