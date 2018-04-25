Dallas Chief: Force Saddened By Officer’s Death

(AP) – The Dallas police chief says her force is broken hearted following the death of one of two officers shot at a home improvement store. Chief U. Renee Hall announced the death of officer Rogelio Santander at a news conference Wednesday, saying “this is going to be a trying time for us.” Hall says Crystal Almeida is recovering.

Almeida is the second officer who was shot at Home Depot store in north Dallas Tuesday afternoon. A store loss-prevention officer, whom Hall identified as Scott Painter, also was shot. Hall says the two are in critical condition “but we are optimistic about what we are seeing with them right now.”

Police arrested the suspected gunman, 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez, late Tuesday. He is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a public servant.