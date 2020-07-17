Dallas County Orders Online-Only Classes Until At Least September 8th

Dallas County health officials are ordering all public and private schools in the county to hold no in-person classes until at least September 8th.

Dallas County Health and Human Services issued the order Thursday because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases. All classes taught earlier than that date are required to be online only.

Teachers are permitted on campus to conduct online classes, as long as they practice social distancing. The order also says extracurricular activities, such as sports, can’t resume before in-person classes do.