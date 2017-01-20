Dallas Injury Lawyer Found In Car Died Of Cocaine Overdose

(AP) – An autopsy on a prominent personal injury lawyer found unresponsive in his car showed that he died of an accidental cocaine overdose.

Brian Loncar was found Dec. 4 in the front seat of his vehicle, which was parked in front of his downtown Dallas law office.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office says the autopsy showed hypertension and hardening of the arteries were secondary factors in the 56-year-old lawyer’s death.

Loncar’s death came two days after the funeral for his 16-year-old daughter, who killed herself on Nov. 26. According to Grace Loncar’s obituary, she had battled depression.

Brian Loncar was well-known in Texas for his television advertisements, in which he branded himself the “strong arm.” His firm has offices across the state.