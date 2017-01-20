Home TEXAS Dallas Injury Lawyer Found In Car Died Of Cocaine Overdose
Dallas Injury Lawyer Found In Car Died Of Cocaine Overdose
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Dallas Injury Lawyer Found In Car Died Of Cocaine Overdose

0
0
maxresdefault
now viewing

Dallas Injury Lawyer Found In Car Died Of Cocaine Overdose

AP_508241554722
now playing

US Airstrike Said To Kill 100-Plus Al-Qaida In Syria

AP_1104071699
now playing

Judge Blocks Texas From Cutting Off Planned Parenthood Funds

EL CHAPO GUZMAN
now playing

Mexico Says Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Guzaman Extradited To US

2017 presidential inauguration
now playing

Valley Congressman Vela, Gonzalez To Boycott Trump Inauguration

trumptowerdonald
now playing

Spokesman Defends Lack Of Hispanic In Cabinet

TRUMP AND PENCE LAYING WREATH
now playing

Trump Lays Wreath At Arlington Cemetery

FILE PHOTO : Judge Teori Zavascki arrives to attend a session at the Supreme Court in Brasilia
now playing

Supreme Court Justice In Brazil Dies In Plane Crash

GEORG H BUSH AND BARABARA BUSH
now playing

George W. Bush Says Ill Parents "much better"

obama writing on desk
now playing

Sentences Of Four Starr County Brothers Among Those Commuted By President Obama

OAKLAND RAIDERS
now playing

Raiders File Papers To Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

(AP) – An autopsy on a prominent personal injury lawyer found unresponsive in his car showed that he died of an accidental cocaine overdose.
Brian Loncar was found Dec. 4 in the front seat of his vehicle, which was parked in front of his downtown Dallas law office.
The Dallas County medical examiner’s office says the autopsy showed hypertension and hardening of the arteries were secondary factors in the 56-year-old lawyer’s death.
Loncar’s death came two days after the funeral for his 16-year-old daughter, who killed herself on Nov. 26. According to Grace Loncar’s obituary, she had battled depression.
Brian Loncar was well-known in Texas for his television advertisements, in which he branded himself the “strong arm.” His firm has offices across the state.

Related posts:

  1. Governor Says Northern Mexico School Shooter Has Died
  2. Judge Reinhold Pleads No Contest In Dallas Airport Dispute
  3. 4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
  4. US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya
Related Posts
AP_508241554722

US Airstrike Said To Kill 100-Plus Al-Qaida In Syria

Roxanne Garcia 0
AP_1104071699

Judge Blocks Texas From Cutting Off Planned Parenthood Funds

Roxanne Garcia 0
EL CHAPO GUZMAN

Mexico Says Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzaman Extradited To US

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video