Dallas March, Rally Calls For Immigration Overhaul

(AP) – Thousands of people are marching and rallying in downtown Dallas to call for an overhaul of the nation’s immigration system and end to what organizers say is an aggressive deportation policy. Organizers who called Sunday’s event the “Dallas Mega March” say President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting travel from predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East are discriminatory. They also want an end to hate crimes and hate speech they contend have risen since the November presidential election.

The march began at the Dallas Catholic cathedral and was ending nearly 1 1/2 miles (1.61 kilometers) later with a rally at Dallas City Hall where speakers were to include Martin Luther King III. The event also has drawn some entertainers and several predominantly Democratic local officials and state lawmakers.