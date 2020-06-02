Dallas Mayor: Curfew Working, In Effect

Demonstrators pass law enforcement vehicles as they head to a rally the Frank Crowley Courts Building as protests continue after the death of George Floyd on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Dallas. Protest organizers moved the rally from the Dallas Police Headquarters to place themselves outside of a city enforce curfew zone. ((Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Mayor Eric Johnson says the curfew in and around downtown Dallas appears to be working. The curfew went into effect on Sunday night after riots and looting happened over the weekend.

Johnson said Monday that the curfew kept people off the streets and put a lid on property damage and vandalism. He said the Dallas Police had asked for the curfew, so he declared a state of disaster to make it possible. Johnson says the police department, not the mayor’s office, will decide how long the curfew will be in effect.