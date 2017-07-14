Home TEXAS Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes
Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes
Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

(AP) – Dallas officials say a mural honoring law enforcement officers who died in a sniper attack last year violates city code and want it taken down or altered.

A violation notice says the owners of Last Call Lounge did not have a permit to build the 8-foot (2.4-meter) fence on which the mural is painted. Inspectors say the metal siding on the fence blocks visibility at a four-way stop.

The owners applied for a permit to build the fence and use the metal siding after receiving the citation. They also hired workers to move the fence back 3 feet (1 meter) to increase visibility at the intersection.

Inspectors have yet to review the alterations.

The Dallas Department of Code Compliance confirmed that a citation has been issued, but declined to comment.

