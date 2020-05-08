Dallas Nail Salon Owner Out Of Jail Following State Supreme Court Order

Salon owner Shelley Luther reacts as supporters chant for her after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Salon owner Shelley Luther reacts as supporters chant for her after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A North Texas nail salon owner is out of jail following a ruling by the Texas Supreme Court. Shelley Luther was released from the Dallas County Jail a few hours after state Supreme Court justices made their ruling on Thursday. She was given a seven-day jail sentence this week for reopening late last month.

Luther was also fined and told her salon had to stay closed until May 12th. Gov. Greg Abbott modified his executive order on Thursday, saying business owners who reopen early should not be jailed.