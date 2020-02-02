TEXAS

Dallas Officers Disciplined For Offensive Social Media Posts

(AP) – More than a dozen Dallas police officers have been disciplined for making offensive statements on social media, including posts that were bigoted or made light of police violence.

The police department announced Thursday that 13 officers would receive punishments, ranging from a written reprimand to unpaid suspension. The officer’s statements were among thousands identified by the Plain View Project as potentially undermining public confidence in police departments around the country.

The department says two more cases are still being reviewed and one officer resigned. The Dallas Police Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

