Dallas Paramedic Shot, Suspect Found Dead With 2nd Body

(AP) – Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas neighborhood.

Police believe a man shot and injured his neighbor, then opened fire on emergency workers who responded to the shooting Monday. Police say the suspect was later found dead in a local home, along with another body. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says the paramedic underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center.

Rawlings says the neighbor who was shot also was in intensive care, though other details haven’t been released. No information has been released about the second person found dead, but police believe the gunman shot the person before fatally shooting himself.