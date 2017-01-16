Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers’ Car

(AP) — Dallas police say two suspects have been taken into custody after bullets struck a police vehicle. No officers were injured. Police say the officers were working when they were fired upon Sunday. Police say the officers didn’t return fire and the suspects were taken into custody after a brief chase. Police say the investigation is continuing and did not immediately release more information.

In July, five law enforcement officers in Dallas were killed and nine others were wounded when a sniper opened fire at the end of what had been a peaceful rally downtown against police brutality.