A suspect is under arrest for the killing of a North Texas transgender woman. Dallas police announced the arrest of Kendrell Lyles late Wednesday afternoon saying he shot Mulaysia Booker to death last month. He is also accused in two other murders in late May and is a person of interest in the killing of Chynal Lindsay, another transgender woman.

Lindsay’s body was found floating in White Rock Lake on June 1st. No word on a potential motive. The FBI is helping in the investigation.