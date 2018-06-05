Home TEXAS Dallas Restaurant’s Gun Regulation Message Draws NRA’s Ire
Dallas Restaurant’s Gun Regulation Message Draws NRA’s Ire
Dallas Restaurant's Gun Regulation Message Draws NRA's Ire

(AP) – The National Rifle Association has tweeted at followers to avoid patronizing a Dallas restaurant that said it’s donating a portion its proceeds this week to “organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations.”

The restaurant, Ellen’s, is located in downtown Dallas, where the NRA is holding its annual meeting this weekend.  Owner Joe Groves told television station KTVT that no NRA member wants kids or police officers to get killed and that “people like me don’t want to take their guns away either. Can we not have both?”

Ellen’s began printing the message on receipts Friday. It later added that such regulations should protect Second Amendment rights and “help reduce needless gun violence.” But NRA member Patricia Ferguson wasn’t having it. She told KTVT, “we don’t want any more gun regulations.”

