Dallas Salon Owner Jailed For Defying Virus Shutdown Order

Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020. Hair salons have not been cleared for reopening in Texas. Luther was asked by officials to close and was issued a citation when she refused. Luther said she will remain open for business. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — A Dallas hair salon owner is in jail after she continued to operate her business despite shutdown orders that were in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. A judge in Dallas found Shelley Luther in contempt of court and sentenced her Tuesday to seven days behind bars. Luther says she had to reopen her Dallas salon because she wouldn’t have been able feed her kids otherwise. But Judge Eric Moye says Luther expressed no “contrition, remorse or regret” for her actions. Luther was jailed on Tuesday afternoon, around the same time Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced salons and barbershops can reopen Friday.