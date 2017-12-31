Home TEXAS Dallas Sues Over Program Run By Troubled School Bus Agency
(AP) – The city of Dallas has filed a lawsuit aimed at a troubled government school bus agency over a crossing-guard program the agency operates that may shut down at the end of January.

The city’s suit this week involves Dallas County Schools, which provides bus transportation for thousands of students but which voters last month voted to dissolve after it was beset by deep financial troubles and questionable business dealings.

The Dallas Morning News reports DCS has operated a $5 million program that employs 388 crossing guards. But officials intended to end the program at the end of January as part of the dissolution of DCS.

Dallas in its suit is asking that DCS continue to operate the program until July. It says ending it any sooner jeopardizes the safety of schoolchildren.

