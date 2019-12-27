Dallas-To-Mexico City Flight Makes Emergency Landing In McAllen

Maintenance crews are working to track down the source of the smoke that seeped into the passenger cabin and forced an American Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in McAllen last night.

Flight 2350 from Dallas to Mexico City, with 160 passengers on board, was just south of the Texas-Mexico border when it turned around and made an emergency landing at McAllen Miller. Two passengers needed medical attention. A replacement plane was flown in and passengers resumed their flight to Mexico City a few hours later.