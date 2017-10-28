Home TEXAS Dallas Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In $375M Health Care Scam
(AP) – A Dallas woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her conviction in a $375 million Medicare and Medicaid scam involving some homeless people and bogus billing.

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced 52-year-old Cynthia Stiger must also repay nearly $24 million. Stiger in 2016 was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Prosecutors say Stiger is the last of seven defendants sentenced after being convicted, including a Dallas-area physician. Dr. Jacques (ZHAWK) Roy in August was sentenced to 35 years and ordered to pay $268 million in restitution.

Records show Roy and the six others certified about 11,000 Medicare beneficiaries through more than 500 home health providers between 2006 and late  2011. Authorities say in some cases homeless people were recruited as patients and medical records were falsified.

