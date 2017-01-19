Home NATIONAL Dance Party Takes To DC Streets To Protest Mike Pence
Dance Party Takes To DC Streets To Protest Mike Pence
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Dance Party Takes To DC Streets To Protest Mike Pence

0
0
DANCE PARTY AND PENCE HOME
now viewing

Dance Party Takes To DC Streets To Protest Mike Pence

markeith-loyd
now playing

Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court

TURKEY-SYRIA-IS
now playing

US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

Iran-Nuclear-Deal-Congress-570×320
now playing

Iran Says Not Worried, Has Options If Trump Axes Nuke Deal

ITALY AVALANCE-1
now playing

Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche

AP785402146332
now playing

Trump Spokesman Accuses Democrats Of Delaying Action On Nominees

JEH JOHNSON DHS
now playing

Johnson Says No Specific Threat

RICK PERRY
now playing

UPDATE: Perry Says Climate Is Changing, Partly Man-Made

JAMES HARDEN.-2
now playing

James Harden Gives Fan Present On Her 100th Birthday

HOUSTON FLOOD AND SEWAGE
now playing

Houston Flooding Causes Release Of 1M Gallons Of Wastewater

JUDGE REINHOLD.-2
now playing

Judge Reinhold Pleads No Contest In Dallas Airport Dispute

(AP) — With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect’s temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues.  News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Disrupt J20, a collection of activist groups, and WERK For Peace, which formed after the Orlando nightclub shooting, organized what they called a “Queer Dance Party.” Activists have criticized Pence for signing a law as Indiana governor that they say could sanction discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender customers. The legislature later reversed course.  The group found Pence’s street blocked. It wasn’t clear if he was home.

Related posts:

  1. Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar
  2. Widow Of Orlando Club Gunman Pleads Not Guilty
  3. Newly-Elected Starr County Constable Not Qualified To Serve
  4. Senator Says Don’t Repeal Without Replacement
Related Posts
markeith-loyd

Man Accused Of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant In Court

jsalinas 0
TURKEY-SYRIA-IS

US Bombers Strike Islamic State Camps In Libya

jsalinas 0
ITALY AVALANCE-1

Buried Hotel Guests Text About Avalanche

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video