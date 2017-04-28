Home LOCAL Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise “Troubling Questions”
Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise “Troubling Questions”
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise “Troubling Questions”

0
0
Dannenbaum Raids-1
now viewing

Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise “Troubling Questions”

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

donald trump immigration plan
now playing

ICE Audit Casts Doubt On Success Of President Trump's Immigration Crackdown

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Private College Mandates Staff Opposition To Gay Marriage

george-hw-bush-hospital
now playing

George HW Bush Released After Latest Houston Hospital Stay

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs

Pope Francis
now playing

Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants

US CONGRESS
now playing

Congress Oks Short-Term Bill To Avert Shutdown

NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN
now playing

On North Korea, Russia Says World Wonders About War

SEFL DRIVING CAR GOOGLE
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates' treatment

Dannenbaum Engineering says the FBI raids on several of its offices in Texas this week raise “troubling questions.” After initially saying only that the company is cooperating with federal authorities, Dannenbaum today came out swinging, accusing the FBI of conducting the raids to drum up media attention.

An attorney for the Houston-based engineering firm issued a statement today saying the FBI raids appear to have been orchestrated for maximum news coverage. FBI agents converged on Dannenbaum offices in McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, and Houston Wednesday – seizing thousands of company records and files, including computer hard drives.

The Laredo Morning Times reported the searches were part of a public corruption probe. Dannenbaum says it continues to cooperate with the investigation, but today said it’s reviewing its options as to calling for an investigation into the government’s conduct and intentions.

Related posts:

  1. FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Facility
Related Posts
NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

jsalinas 0
texas-state-capitol-2

Take That, Washington! Texas Looks To Nullify Federal Laws

jsalinas 0
d7bbfc-20170428-trump

Trump Won’t Get House OK Of Health Bill Before His 100th Day

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video