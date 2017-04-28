Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise “Troubling Questions”

Dannenbaum Engineering says the FBI raids on several of its offices in Texas this week raise “troubling questions.” After initially saying only that the company is cooperating with federal authorities, Dannenbaum today came out swinging, accusing the FBI of conducting the raids to drum up media attention.

An attorney for the Houston-based engineering firm issued a statement today saying the FBI raids appear to have been orchestrated for maximum news coverage. FBI agents converged on Dannenbaum offices in McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, and Houston Wednesday – seizing thousands of company records and files, including computer hard drives.

The Laredo Morning Times reported the searches were part of a public corruption probe. Dannenbaum says it continues to cooperate with the investigation, but today said it’s reviewing its options as to calling for an investigation into the government’s conduct and intentions.