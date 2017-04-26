Home LOCAL Dannenbaum Offices In McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston Targeted By Law Enforcers
Dannenbaum Offices In McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston Targeted By Law Enforcers
Dannenbaum Offices In McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston Targeted By Law Enforcers

FBI
Dannenbaum Offices In McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston Targeted By Law Enforcers

What the FBI terms “law enforcement activity” targeted the Dannenbaum Engineering offices in McAllen and several other Texas cities today.

FBI agents converged on the Nolana Avenue building this morning and spent several hours hauling out boxes and putting them in a waiting truck. An FBI spokeswoman would only say FBI agents were “lawfully present” at the Dannenbaum building, and that no arrests have been made.

The action came as FBI agents raided Dannenbaum Engineering offices in Houston, San Antonio, and in Laredo, where the Laredo Morning Times reported the searches were part of a public corruption probe. Agents also targeted Laredo City Hall, the City Hall Annex, and the Public Works Department, along with the Webb County Courthouse were also .

In all cases, the FBI said it could not discuss the nature of its law enforcement activity. A statement from Dannenbaum said it was uncertain of the nature of the government inquiries but that the company is cooperating.

